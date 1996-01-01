6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
Which of the following could be a reason why babies have relatively more red marrow than adults?
Babies require red blood cells to be produced quickly to accommodate growth.
The red marrow will aid in heat production keeping babies warm.
Red marrow is located in spongy bone and babies’ bones need to be softer than adults’.
The triglycerides in red marrow aid in brain development.
