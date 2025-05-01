Which type of muscle tissue is striated and involuntary?
A
Cardiac muscle
B
Smooth muscle
C
Myoepithelial muscle
D
Skeletal muscle
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of muscle tissue types. Muscle tissues can be classified based on their appearance (striated or non-striated) and control (voluntary or involuntary).
Step 2: Identify which muscle tissues are striated. Both skeletal muscle and cardiac muscle have a striated appearance due to the organized arrangement of actin and myosin filaments.
Step 3: Determine the control type of each striated muscle. Skeletal muscle is under voluntary control, meaning you can consciously move it, while cardiac muscle is involuntary, meaning it contracts without conscious control.
Step 4: Review the other options. Smooth muscle is involuntary but non-striated, and myoepithelial muscle is a specialized type of smooth muscle involved in glandular secretion, also non-striated and involuntary.
Step 5: Conclude that the muscle tissue which is both striated and involuntary is cardiac muscle.
