Problem 15
A pancreas cell makes proteins (enzymes) that it releases to the small intestine. Which of the following best describes the path of these proteins from synthesis to exocytosis at the pancreatic cell's plasma membrane (PM)? a. Golgi → rough ER → PM, b. smooth ER → Golgi → lysosome → PM, c. rough ER → Golgi → PM, d. nucleus → Golgi → PM.

Verified Solution
