Steroid Production Steroid production occurs in cells that synthesize hormones, primarily in the adrenal glands and gonads. This process involves the conversion of cholesterol into steroid hormones, which requires specific cellular structures to facilitate the synthesis and transport of these lipophilic molecules.

Smooth Endoplasmic Reticulum (Smooth ER) The smooth endoplasmic reticulum is a type of endoplasmic reticulum that lacks ribosomes and is involved in the synthesis of lipids, including steroid hormones. It plays a crucial role in detoxification and metabolism of carbohydrates, making it essential for cells that produce steroids.