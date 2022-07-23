Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ribosomes Ribosomes are cellular structures responsible for synthesizing proteins by translating messenger RNA (mRNA) into polypeptide chains. They can be found free-floating in the cytoplasm or attached to the endoplasmic reticulum, forming rough ER. Without ribosomes, a cell cannot produce proteins, which are essential for various cellular functions and structures. Recommended video: 05:32 05:32 Ribosomes

Protein Synthesis Protein synthesis is the process by which cells generate new proteins, crucial for growth, repair, and regulation of cellular activities. This process involves transcription of DNA to mRNA in the nucleus, followed by translation of mRNA into amino acids at the ribosomes. A lack of ribosomes directly impairs this process, leading to a deficiency in necessary proteins. Recommended video: 02:50 02:50 Proteins