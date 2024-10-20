Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transcription Transcription is the process by which RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA from a DNA template. During this process, the enzyme unwinds the DNA and assembles a complementary strand of RNA, which is crucial for gene expression. This step is essential for producing various types of RNA, including mRNA, which carries the genetic information needed for protein synthesis.

mRNA (messenger RNA) mRNA, or messenger RNA, is a type of RNA that conveys genetic information from DNA to the ribosome, where proteins are synthesized. It is produced during transcription of protein-coding genes and serves as a template for translation, guiding the assembly of amino acids into proteins. mRNA is vital for the expression of genes and the functioning of cells.