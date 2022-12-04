2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Ionic Bonding
2:28 minutes
Problem 4
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which statement is true of all atoms that are anions? a. The atom has more electrons than protons. b. The atom has more protons than electrons. c. The atom has fewer protons than does a neutral atom of the same element. d. The atom has more neutrons than protons.
Verified Solution
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
324
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Ions: Anions vs. Cations with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice