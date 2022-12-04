Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Ionic Bonding
2:28 minutes
Which statement is true of all atoms that are anions? a. The atom has more electrons than protons. b. The atom has more protons than electrons. c. The atom has fewer protons than does a neutral atom of the same element. d. The atom has more neutrons than protons.

Verified Solution
2m
