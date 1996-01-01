2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Hydrogen Bonding
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
What property of the bond between a Hydrogen (H) atom and an Oxygen (O) atom in a molecule of water
makes it a polar bond?
A
O and H are equally electronegative.
B
O is more electronegative than H.
C
H is more electronegative than O.
D
Water molecules form ionic bonds with one another.
E
Hydrogen bonds form between H and O.
850
5
Watch next
Master Hydrogen Bonding with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice