19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Blood Flow
1:56 minutes
Problem 27a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Two elements determine blood pressure—the cardiac output of the heart and the peripheral resistance, or friction, in the blood vessels. Name two factors that increase cardiac output. Name two factors that increase peripheral resistance.
