18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Physiology: Heart Regulation
Problem 17.3a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Mr. Watson has been diagnosed with mitral insufficiency, or a malfunctioning mitral valve, which causes the valve to not close properly. Predict the signs and symptoms you might expect from a disease of this valve. What would happen to the patient’s stroke volume and cardiac output? Explain. What might help improve his cardiac output?
