2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Proteins
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following represents a specific description of a polypeptide?
A
Organic molecules linked by dehydration reactions
B
Organic monomers covalently bonded
C
Amino acids linked by hydrolysis
D
Carbohydrates with a hydrogen bond holding them together
E
None of the listed responses is correct.
276
Watch next
Master Proteins with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice