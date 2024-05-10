3. Energy & Cell Processes
Cell Cycle Regulation
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
What is the purpose of cell cycle checkpoints?
A
To coordinate a cell’s specialization for its role in particular tissues.
B
To prevent the cell from pausing the cell cycle when problems are detected.
C
To ensure that cells containing errors in their DNA do not undergo apoptosis.
D
To coordinate movement of vesicles through the cell.
E
To ensure that a cell only proceeds to the next phase in the cell cycle if it is ready.
18
views
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos