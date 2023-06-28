3. Energy & Cell Processes
Cell Cycle Regulation
Problem 10
Cytochalasin B is a chemical that disrupts microfilament formation. This chemical would interfere with a. DNA replication. b. formation of the mitotic spindle. c. cleavage. d. formation of the cell plate.
