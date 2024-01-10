16. Endocrine System
Hormones
Problem 16.19a
Type 1 diabetes mellitus is characterized by______ , and type 2 diabetes mellitus is characterized by_____.
a. hypoglycemia; destruction of the pancreatic β cells
b. destruction of the pancreatic β cells; destruction of the pancreatic α cells
c. insulin resistance; destruction of the pancreatic β cells
d. destruction of the pancreatic β cells; insulin resistance
