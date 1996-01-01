3. Energy & Cell Processes
ATP
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
The formation of glucose-6-phosphate from glucose is an endergonic reaction and is coupled to which of the following reactions or pathways?
A
The conversion of glucose + fructose to make sucrose
B
The contraction of a muscle cell
C
The active transport of a phosphate ion into the cell
D
The formation of ATP from ADP + Pi
E
The hydrolysis of ATP
588
Watch next
Master ATP with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice