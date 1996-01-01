1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
What is Anatomy & Physiology?
Why is it important to have some knowledge of anatomy in order to study physiology?
It is important because structures (anatomy) can change rapidly depending on the function (physiology) that must be performed.
It is important because how something functions (physiology) is directly dependent on its structure (anatomy).
It is important because understanding how something works (physiology) is more relevant to curing disease.
It is important because physiology exists to develop the correct anatomy.
