1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
What is Anatomy & Physiology?
Which describes an activity that would most likely be performed by someone that considers themselves a physiologist?
Perform a detailed dissection of a cadaver's calf muscles to identify the layers of muscle and connective tissue.
Grow liver cells in cell culture to measure how quickly they metabolize alcohol in different conditions.
Weigh the brains of many individuals to test for a correlation to body size.
Map the ducts of different glands and mathematically analyze if the branching patterns are optimally connected.
