1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
What is Anatomy & Physiology?
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which example best describes the close relationship between anatomy and physiology?
A
The kidneys will remove more water from the blood as blood volume increases.
B
The size of the heart can vary as a function of sex, height, weight, age, and other factors.
C
The study of anatomy & physiology spans many levels of organization from the molecular to the whole body.
D
The structure of the heart valves causes the blood to flow in only one direction when the heart pumps.
