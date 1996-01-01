3. Energy & Cell Processes
Krebs Cycle
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Taking one molecule of glucose through glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs cycle generates:
a) 6 CO2, 8 NADH, 2 FADH2 and 4 ATP.
b) 6 CO2, 8 NADH, 1 FADH2 and 2 ATP.
c) 6 CO2, 10 NADH, 2 FADH2 and 4 ATP.
d) 6 CO2, 10 NADH, 2 FADH2 and 2 ATP.
A
6 CO2, 8 NADH, 2 FADH2 and 4 ATP.
B
6 CO2, 8 NADH, 1 FADH2 and 2 ATP.
C
6 CO2, 10 NADH, 2 FADH2 and 4 ATP.
D
6 CO2, 10 NADH, 2 FADH2 and 2 ATP.
1283
18
Watch next
Master Krebs Cycle with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice