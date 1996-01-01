3. Energy & Cell Processes
Krebs Cycle
Why is the citric acid cycle called a "cycle"?
The acetyl CoA that enters the cycle is regenerated in the last step of the pathway.
NAD+ and FAD are recycled.
All of the carbon from glucose is cycled back into the atmosphere as carbon dioxide.
NADH is cycled down the electron transport chain.
The four-carbon acid that accepts the acetyl CoA in the first step of the cycle is regenerated by the last step of the cycle.
