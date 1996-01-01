Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Krebs Cycle
Anatomy & Physiology
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice

In the citric acid cycle, for each pyruvate that enters the cycle, one ATP, three NADH, and one FADH2 are produced. For each glucose molecule that enters glycolysis, how many ATP, NADH, and FADH2 are produced in the citric acid cycle?

