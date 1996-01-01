3. Energy & Cell Processes
Krebs Cycle
In the citric acid cycle, for each pyruvate that enters the cycle, one ATP, three NADH, and one FADH2 are produced. For each glucose molecule that enters glycolysis, how many ATP, NADH, and FADH2 are produced in the citric acid cycle?
Four ATP, six NADH, two FADH2
Three ATP, three NADH, one FADH2
About 38 ATP
One ATP, three NADH, one FADH2
Two ATP, six NADH, two FADH2
