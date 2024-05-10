21. The Immune System
Introduction to the Complement System
If the complement proteins are always present in the body, then why are the results of the complement system not always occurring?
The complement system proteins need to be activated by the invasion of a microbe.
The complement system proteins are held in the lymph nodes until an infection occurs.
The complement system proteins are inactive until cleaved by another complement protein.
The complement system proteins are not always present and only translated when an infection occurs.
A and B.
A and C.
D only.
