21. The Immune System
Introduction to the Complement System
What does the word “complement” mean in the name complement system?
A
This is a system of proteins that complements or enhances the abilities of the immune system to kill microbes.
B
This is a system of proteins that replaces the innate immune system when the infection is too extreme.
C
This is a system of proteins that competes with the adaptive immune system to kill pathogens.
