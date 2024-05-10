21. The Immune System
Introduction to Inflammation
The disease tuberculosis (TB) is a serious bacterial infection characterized by granulomas typically found in the lungs. What characteristics would a TB granuloma have?
A large mass of immune cells surrounding the Mycobacterium tuberculosis thus stopping the spread of bacteria.
A region of scar tissue created by Mycobacterium tuberculosis.
A region of tissue growth to heal the damage caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis.
