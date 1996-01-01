3. Energy & Cell Processes
Steps of Translation
The P site of a ribosome does which of the following?
It holds the tRNA that is carrying the next amino acid to be added to the growing polypeptide chain.
It helps "unzip" DNA during transcription.
It catalyzes the addition of amino acids to the tRNAs.
It holds the tRNA carrying the growing polypeptide chain.
