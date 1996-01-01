3. Energy & Cell Processes
Steps of Translation
What is the function of the release factor during translation?
A
It binds to the stop codon in the A site in place of a tRNA.
B
It releases the amino acid from its tRNA to allow the amino acid to be added to the growing polypeptide.
C
It supplies a source of energy for termination of translation and the release of the polypeptide.
D
It releases the ribosome from the rough endoplasmic reticulum and allows the polypeptide to enter the cytosol.
