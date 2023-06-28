Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Carbon
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Problem 15
Textbook Question

The diversity of life is staggering. Yet the molecular logic of life is simple and elegant: Small molecules common to all organisms are ordered into unique macromolecules. Explain why carbon is central to this diversity of organic molecules. How do carbon skeletons, chemical groups, monomers, and polymers relate to this molecular logic of life?

