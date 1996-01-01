11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
The Refractory Period
During the relative refractory period, a larger-than-normal depolarizing stimulus can __________.
A
cause a membrane to reject a response to further stimulation.
B
cause the membrane to hyperpolarize.
C
bring the membrane to threshold and initiate a second action potential.
D
inhibit the production of an action potential.
9
