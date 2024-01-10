11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
The Refractory Period
Problem 11.8a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following statements best describes saltatory conduction?
a. Every section of the axolemma must be depolarized and triggered to generate an action potential.
b. The internodes must generate action potentials.
c. The dendrites and cell bodies propagate EPSPs toward the trigger zone.
d. Only the nodes of Ranvier must generate action potentials.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
0m:0s
Play a video:
15
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice