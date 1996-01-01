3. Energy & Cell Processes
Review of the Cell Cycle
Which of the following represents a mismatch or incorrect description?
A
Prophase: chromosomes become more tightly coiled
B
Metaphase: chromosomes line up on the equatorial plane
C
Anaphase: there is movement of the chromosomes to the poles
D
Telophase: chromosomes become more extended
E
Metaphase: the nuclear envelope disappears
