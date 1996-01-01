3. Energy & Cell Processes
Review of the Cell Cycle
Movement of the chromosomes during anaphase would be most affected by a drug that:
a) Prevents the formation of a cleavage furrow.
b) Prevents the formation of the nuclear envelope.
c) Prevents elongation of microtubules.
d) Prevents shortening of microtubules.
