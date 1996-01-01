Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Isotopes
Anatomy & Physiology2. Cell Chemistry & Cell ComponentsIsotopes
Multiple Choice

How are Carbon-13 and Nitrogen-15 respectively different from the more abundant isotopes Carbon-12 and Nitrogen-14?  Carbon-13 and Nitrogen-15 _______________:

a) Each have an extra neutron.     

b) Each have an extra proton.     

c) Each have one less neutron.

d) Each have one less proton.      

e) Each have one less electron.  

