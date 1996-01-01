2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Isotopes
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
How are Carbon-13 and Nitrogen-15 respectively different from the more abundant isotopes Carbon-12 and Nitrogen-14? Carbon-13 and Nitrogen-15 _______________:
a) Each have an extra neutron.
b) Each have an extra proton.
c) Each have one less neutron.
d) Each have one less proton.
e) Each have one less electron.
A
Each have an extra neutron.
B
Each have an extra proton.
C
Each have one less neutron.
D
Each have one less proton.
E
Each have one less electron.
1010
8
Watch next
Master Isotopes with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice