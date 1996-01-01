Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Isotopes
Anatomy & Physiology2. Cell Chemistry & Cell ComponentsIsotopes
Multiple Choice
What is TRUE about carbon-13 and carbon-14?

a) They are isotopes.

b) They have the same mass number.

c) They have the same number of neutrons in their nuclei.

d) They behave differently in biological reactions.

e) None of the above are true.

