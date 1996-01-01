Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Isotopes
Radioactive isotopes are utilized for all of the following except:

a) Dating fossilized material of once living things.

b) Radiation treatment to slow or stop the development of cancer cells.

c) Labeling regions of the body with radioactivity for special imaging techniques.

d) All of the above.

