21. The Immune System
Pattern Recognition Receptors (PRRs)
What defining features of viral RNA allows the RIG-like receptors to distinguish infecting viral RNA from the host cell’s RNA?
Viral RNA has a 5’ cap while host cell RNA does not.
Viral RNA has a poly-A tail while host cell RNA does not.
Viral RNA can be double stranded while host cell RNA is single stranded.
Viral RNA has a circular formation while host cell RNA is linear.
None of the above.
