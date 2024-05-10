21. The Immune System
Pattern Recognition Receptors (PRRs)
Why are NOD-like receptors (NLRs) important for macrophage cells?
A
Macrophages commonly ingest infectious material and use NLRs to detect intracellular MAMPs.
B
Macrophages are unstable and commonly have intracellular damage and use NLRs to detect DAMPs.
C
Macrophages use NLRs to detect MAMPs which triggers the formation of RIG-like receptors.
D
Macrophages are the only cells able to detect viral infection and use NLRs to detect viral RNA.
