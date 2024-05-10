Toll-like receptors (TLRs) bind molecules on pathogens. Why is this helpful to the immune response?
It provides a highly specific response to very small and highly unique areas on an individual pathogenic microbe, providing the most specific and selective response possible.
It provides a general response to broad categories of molecules/cells that should NOT be in our system, as we don't have these molecules on our own cells.
These secreted molecules help bind pathogens and then direct them to receptors on the immune system cells that are best capable of eliminating them from our systems. TLRs are delivery mechanisms for the immune responses.
TLRs are capable of directly lysing (destroying) the microbes, helping our immune responses by eliminating pathogens.