Anatomy & Physiology
9. Muscles and Muscle Tissue
Muscle Contraction
Problem
The final "go" signal for skeletal muscle contraction is __________.
A
an increase in intracellular calcium ion levels
B
an increase in extracellular calcium ion levels
C
a decrease in intracellular calcium ion levels
D
a decrease in extracellular calcium ion levels
