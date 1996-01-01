9. Muscle Tissue
Steps of Muscle Contraction
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
What would happen if a muscle completely ran out of ATP during a muscle contraction.
A
The myosin head would not move into the cocked position.
B
After the power stroke, the myosin would remain bound to the actin.
C
The myosin would bind to the actin, but the power stroke would not occur.
D
The sarcoplasmic reticulum would be unable to release calcium.
8
Watch next
Master Overview of Muscle Contraction with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos