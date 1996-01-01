9. Muscle Tissue
Steps of Muscle Contraction
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
How does tropomyosin regulate muscle contraction?
A
Tropomyosin binds calcium, changing the confirmation of troponin.
B
Tropomyosin prevents myosin heads from binding to actin in the absence of calcium.
C
Tropomyosin wraps myosin preventing actin from binding in the absence of calcium.
D
Tropomyosin releases calcium during an action potential.
6
