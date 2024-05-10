23. The Digestive System
The Gallbladder
Which of the following statements about bile is true?
A
Bile breaks down fats by breaking triglycerides down to fatty acids.
B
Bile increases the surface area of fats in chyme, but it does not break them down chemically.
C
The process of bile breaking down fats creates a byproduct that makes feces brown.
D
Bile is synthesized by the gallbladder when stimulated by cholecystokinin (CCK).
