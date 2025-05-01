Multiple Choice
The two layers of the pericardium produce and release serous fluid into the pericardial sac. Which of the following best describes these layers?
During an organ transplant some serous membrane is transplanted along with the organ. Based on the anatomy of serous membranes, which part of the serous membrane would likely be transplanted along with the organ?
The disease pericarditis refers to inflammation of the serous membrane around the heart and can cause intensely sharp chest pain. How does the function of the serous membranes relate to the symptoms of chest pain from pericarditis?
Serous fluid functions in:
a. Providing temperature stability
b. Lubricating serous membranes as organs move in the cavity
c. Protecting the organs from mechanical trauma
d. Decreasing the weight of the organs and keeping them buoyant