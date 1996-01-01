Anatomy & Physiology
18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Physiology: Electrical Events
Conduction system of the heart and the conduction pathway
Problem
The role of the atrioventricular node (AV node) is to __________.
A
initiate a sinus rhythm
B
slow down impulses so that the atria can contract to fill the adjacent ventricles with blood
C
initiate ventricular depolarization
D
conduct impulses to the sinoatrial node (SA node)
Show Answer
Next question
