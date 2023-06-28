2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Osmosis
In an experiment, you create two groups of liposomes in a solution containing 0.1 M NaCl—one made from red blood cell membranes and the other from frog egg cell membranes. When the liposomes are placed in water, those with red blood cell membranes burst more rapidly than those made from egg membranes. What could explain these results? Select True or False for each of the following statements. a. T/F The red blood cell liposomes are more hypertonic relative to water than the frog egg liposomes. b. T/F The red blood cell liposomes are more hypotonic relative to water than the frog egg liposomes. c. T/F The red blood cell liposomes contain more aquaporins than the frog egg liposomes. d. T/F The frog egg liposomes contain ion channels, which are not present in the red blood cell liposomes.
