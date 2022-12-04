Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Osmosis
1:53 minutes
Problem 6
DRAW IT An artificial 'cell' consisting of an aqueous solution enclosed in a selectively permeable membrane is immersed in a beaker containing a different solution, the 'environment,' as shown in the accompanying diagram. The membrane is permeable to water and to the simple sugars glucose and fructose but impermeable to the disaccharide sucrose. a. Draw solid arrows to indicate the net movement of solutes into and/or out of the cell. b. Is the solution outside the cell isotonic, hypotonic, or hypertonic? c. Draw a dashed arrow to show the net osmosis, if any. d. Will the artificial cell become more flaccid, more turgid, or stay the same? e. Eventually, will the two solutions have the same or different solute concentrations?

Verified Solution
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
