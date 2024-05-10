21. The Immune System
Natural Killer Cells
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Certain viruses have evolved to be able to avoid detection by cytotoxic T cells. These viruses remove the MHC class 1 molecules from the surface of the cell that they are infecting. This ensures that the cytotoxic T cells do not bind to the infected cell and kill the cell and the virus within. Which immune cell is specifically designed to recognize these types of viral threats?
A
CD4 effector cells.
B
T helper cells.
C
Regulatory T cells.
D
Natural killer cells.
E
CD8 effector cells.
16
views
Related Videos
Related Practice