21. The Immune System
Natural Killer Cells
How are natural killer cells able to kill infected host cells?
A
NK cells bind to IgG antibodies on the infected cell’s surface and send apoptosis signals to the infected cell.
B
NK cells send perforin and protease granules to the infected cell triggering apoptosis of the infected cell.
C
NK cells bind to antigens on the infected cell’s surface and send signals triggering apoptosis of the infected cell.
D
NK cells mark infected cells for destruction and the infected cell will later be destroyed by cytotoxic T cells.
E
A and B.
F
C and D.
G
D only.
H
All of the above.
