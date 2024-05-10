21. The Immune System
Natural Killer Cells
What is the main difference between natural killer cells & T cytotoxic cells?
A
Natural killer cells do not need to be activated to target & kill infected host cells, but T cytotoxic cells do.
B
T cytotoxic cells do not need to be activated to target & kill infected host cells, but natural killer cells do.
C
T cytotoxic cells bind to antibodies on the surface of host cells & natural killer cells do not.
D
Natural killer cells are a part of the adaptive immune response & T cytotoxic cells are innate lymphocytes.
