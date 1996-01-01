2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Isotopes
The most common form of calcium has 20 protons, 20 neutrons, and 20 electrons. Which of the following elements would be an isotope of calcium?
A
An atom with 21 protons, 20 neutrons, and 21 electrons
B
An atom with 20 protons, 20 neutrons, and 18 electrons
C
An atom with 21 protons, 21 neutrons, and 21 electrons
D
An atom with 20 protons, 21 neutrons, and 20 electrons
