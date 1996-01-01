2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Isotopes
Multiple Choice
Why are radioactive isotopes useful in scientific research?
A
Because they are not readily incorporated into biological reactions
B
Because they are difficult to detect in small amounts but living cells cannot distinguish them from the corresponding stable isotopes
C
Because they decay spontaneously and give off energy and subatomic particles
D
Because they can be used as tracers to follow particular atoms and molecules through metabolic pathways
225
